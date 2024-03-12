Al Pacino reveals that he was asked not to read nominations for Best Picture at the Oscars

THE ANGELS.- Al Pacino He said he followed the instructions of the producers of the scar when he omitted the names of the nominated for Best Film when announcing the winner of the most important category of the night.

The Academy Award-winning actor was the final presenter at Sunday’s ceremony and announced Oppenheimer as the winner for Best Picture, without naming the complete list of nominated films.

I just want to make it clear that it was not my intention to omit them, but rather a decision by the producers not to say them again, since they stood out individually throughout the ceremony. “I was honored to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wanted this award to be presented,” Pacino said in a statement.

I realize that being nominated is a huge milestone in someone’s life and not being fully recognized is offensive and hurtful. “I say this as someone who relates deeply to filmmakers, actors and producers, so I deeply empathize with those who have been slighted by this oversight and that is why I felt it was necessary to make this statement,” he added.

Al Pacino nominations at the Oscars

Pacino, 83, has been nominated nine times as an actor and won the award for Scent of a Woman (Perfume de mujer) of 1992.

The Oscars started late, but they didn’t end that late, in part because Pacino skipped reading all the Best Picture nominees.

The nominated films, American Fiction, Anatomie dune chute, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Past Lives ), Poor Things y The Zone of Interest (Zona de inters)were presented with montages during the show.

But Pacino’s abrupt introduction, saying ‘and the scar goes to…’ before finally announcing ‘my eyes see’ Oppenheimer‘, left many viewers confused.

Reading of the nominees was intentional

It was not the only category that omitted a reading of the nominees. All of the nominated original songs were performed on the show, and the announcement that What Was I Made For? of Barbie had won was done without enumerating them again.

Scar producer Molly McNearney told the outlet Variety that skipping the reading of the nominees was intentional.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” he said. By the time you reach the end of the program, you have already seen the 10 best image clip packs. People just want to know who wins and are pretty ready for the gala to be over. At least that was what we hoped.

“I apologize if our decision not to have to read all those nominations put him (Pacino) in a difficult situation,” he added.

Pacino will continue to be in the spotlight this year, he has a memoir that will go on sale in the second half.

Publisher Penguin Press announced a day after the Oscars that the book is a stunningly revealing account of an entire creative life, including its version of the history of classic films such as The Godfather (El Padrino), Serpico y Dog Day Afternoon (Tarde de perros).

Pacino said in a statement that he wanted to express what he has seen and what he has gone through in his life.

FUENTE: AP