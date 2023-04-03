Alberto: “It is not in my plans to end Kirchnerism, because I am a Kirchnerist”

This Sunday, Alberto Fernández spoke about the conversations he had with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the inmate of the Frente de Todos ahead of this year’s elections. In an interview given to Tomas Rebord, the President highlighted the meeting with his US counterpart where he assured that it was “different from what it had with other governments“.

Alberto Fernández spoke about Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and the judicial situation she is currently going through: “What I want people to understand is not the result of Cristina’s ban, it is the conviction of an innocent personthat is what, as people of law, what should outrage us the most“. In addition, he recalled the similar situation that he experienced with the current president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, when he went to see him during his stay in prison. “The most important thing now is to talk about Cristina’s innocence”, he indicated and added: “The last thing I would do is disqualify her.is a major political leader and also I think it is unfairly condemned“.

Regarding the visit to the United States, the president stated about his meeting with Biden: “He knows perfectly the similarities between Macri and Trump, the bond they had and have. I think he fully understands that the debt that Argentina has was a decision by Trump to favor his friend Macri ”, and confirmed that both agreed that the loan bestowed”it was priceless“. Also, he stressed that with Biden “they laughed” of Trump because he shares a low opinion of the former president.

Also, about the meeting, he added: “it was a very good meeting” and said that Biden delegated a series of instructions to his team so that they take care of the issues that he had raised.

about the meeting with Macri in 2019 after having triumphed in the elections, he recalled that the former president recommended Take a break each of the weeks why “it was a shredder“. “I listened to him and told him ‘look, I know what this is about, I spent four years in the office next door (for the office of the chief of staff), and Take a break every two weeks, actually it’s hard. This is 24 by 24“, he concluded.

“I am going to end my term with the peace of mind of having left everything of myself. and for having taken only the honor of having been the President of the Argentines. I have enormous affection for this town, “said the president. He also highlighted his interest in putting an end to the existing personalism after the death of Juan Domingo Perón.

“If there is something that is not in my plans, it is to end Kirchnerism, because I am a Kirchnerist, it would be shooting myself in the head. My objective is to improve what we are, to end the personalities. We cannot spend our whole lives depending on one’s decision, we cannot and must not allow that to happen”, the President confessed.

During the interview, Alberto assured: “Everyone’s Front It’s everyone’s front, it’s not mine. If I had betrayed all the comrades who were part of a front… and that’s why I preserved that front. The front, unity, was more important, and what use was a gesture of unity to me to humiliate another? And less I believe that politics is that. Among colleagues we sit down, discuss, debate and there is one who has the decision, and now that is me. I founded Kirchnerism, I accompanied Néstor Kirchner and my colleagues laughed, believing it was delusional“.