Antonella Roccuzzo He always has the recipe to drive his fans crazy and that is that whenever he shares a photo online, it goes viral, since many of his followers do not believe the beauty of Messi’s wife.

It was this weekend that the influencer shared a series of photos with her more than 35 million fans around the world, who soon turned to comments and flattery for Roccuzzo.

And it is not the first time that Antonela turns on the network, because just before she got a scare, because her store had been violated, the businesswoman also showed herself in a very modern black dress that highlighted her beautyas well as posed in a very elegant pink suit.

Antonela Roccuzzo falls in love online

The mother of Ciro, Mateo and Thiagowasted a lot of sensuality, from the living room of his home, because he was seen modeling a tight body in a gray, almost blue color, but he has also stolen the eyes of the network, using a simple sports shirt with a V-neckline and double straps fine and biker-style shorts.

That combines perfectly, with gold-colored bracelets and rings, likewise, with a sober and light makeup, which highlights its natural beauty, since it has shown that it does not need many ornaments, to demonstrate why the Paris player fell in love her.

Antonela is team Shakira

The beauty of Antonela Roccuzzo falls in love in networks



Although they were not always seen together and thousands of rumors arose about a possible hatred, antonella has pointed out that there is no kind of I hate Shakirabecause contrary to what is thought, they have a relationship of respect and love, so much so that he has supported her during this painful process with Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía, with messages on the net, as we have informed you in The Truth News.

