Punta Hermosa: this was the presence of sharks on the beaches of the small south

Punta Hermosa: Sharks alarm bathers

A group of fishermen found sharks on the beaches of beautiful pointin the small south of Lima, for which they asked that measures be taken.

Héctor Saldaña, president of the area’s Association of Artisanal Fishermen, explained that the sharks they often hit ships, which can harm them.

“It is a fish that usually hits the ships and the ships that we have are made of handmade fiberglass, which are not so hard. They can’t take a hit of such a big kind,” he said.

The fishermen found these animals while working on the island of the Malecón de beautiful pointon the beaches of the small south of Lima.

“Due to some morphological characteristics that could be observed in the images, it seems to be a species of the genus calcaron”, indicated a marine biologist.

A neighbor commented that the sharks they always reappear on the beaches of Punta Hermosa when an El Niño Phenomenon occurs.

“They say they found it over there. About arriving at the island, there is another cove just like the one here. That’s where they got it from. It always happens when he comes El Niño Phenomenon”, he opined.

He added that their presence is unusual and that they have not been observed sharks in the last 8 or 10 years.

“It’s not usual at all. It has not been seen for about 8 or 10 years that for a freak It still reappeared,” he said.

But the marine biologist, interviewed by ATV News, explained that the presence of sharks It would not necessarily be due to the warming of the waters.

“They can come close in search of food or get carried away by the currentsbecause they feel disoriented,” he said.

He clarified that sharks are not necessarily aggressive and that society perceives them this way because movies have made believe that they eat humans.

“I think this bad reputation for being dangerous or eating men is due to so many movies and I think it’s the opposite. They are more afraid of us and try to flee ”, she specified.