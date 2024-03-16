Alejandra Rubio explodes after Pipi Estrada hinted at her pregnancy: How can you be such a ghost?

Since it came to light that Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia They are a couple, there has not been a single day in which one of the two has not starred in a news story that had as a backdrop the sentimental story that both are beginning to write. For better and for worse.

Although two days ago it was impossible to get Mar Flores’ son caught with another girl off the front page, who turns out to be, as Terelu Campos’ daughter has confessed, a friend, now, the speculations of Mar Flores have barely dissipated. that bump, An exclusive from Pipi Estrada has caused a media earthquake that has unleashed Rubio’s indignation.

It has happened in Fiesta. After some images of her buying a pregnancy test emerged, Pipi Estrada has confessed that, according to her sources, Alejandra Rubio had doubts about a possible pregnancy. In fact, says Estrada, He told his mother about it and, in the end, he decided to purchase the aforementioned test at a pharmacy to clear up any doubts.; The journalist’s story ends with a negative test result.

I will not belong to this circus

This story has been the opening of Pandora’s box on the Telecinco studio. Alejandra Rubio, a collaborator on the program, has exploded stating that they are inventions and that, although she does not talk about her private life with anyone, if she did, Pipi would be the last to know. She then accused him of making everything up: If you’re going to be happier this way… but he also knows he’s lying, which is the worst of all.

He then extended his anger to a couple of questions that reflected his indignation: How can you be such a ghost? It’s not true, what is worth more than my word?. It is not the first hook that both have had in the same format and, perhaps for this reason, Alejandra Rubio’s patience has found a limit. Leave me a little now, I don’t like it. Stop inventing because you sow doubt, because everything that is said, in the end, stays.

Terelu’s daughter has sentenced, asserting that the journalist, in reality, has always done this type of thing. He’s already studied it, he’s been lying all his life. I have not had that conversation with my mother because it has not existed, he said, putting the end with a phrase that still resonates on stage: I’m not going to belong to this circus you’re putting on.

