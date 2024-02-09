Alert about cardiovascular risk

While the COVID-19 pandemic has garnered attention in recent years, it is crucial to remember that CVD remains an ongoing threat to public health.

Various elements influence the probability of developing this condition and among them are age and gender. For example, men are more likely than women to suffer from this pathology.

In turn, ethnicity also plays an important role, with a higher risk for African-Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans compared to the white population.

Prevent

Dr. Eduardo Sánchez, medical director of Prevention for the American Heart Association (AHA), principal investigator of the National Hypertension Control Initiative (NHCI), maintains that to prevent cardiovascular diseases “it is important to control and modify certain risk factors “, so it is essential to “keep blood pressure at healthy levels, reduce bad cholesterol, properly control if you have diabetes, stop smoking, exercise regularly, have a healthy weight, consume a healthy and balanced diet, sleep eight hours a day and go to the doctor periodically.”

He revealed that, in addition to biological factors, social aspects “also influence the development of these diseases. Among these, the impact of socioeconomic level stands out: “Low-income people who live in areas far from supermarkets and health food stores usually have less access to nutritious food; their diet is generally based on fast and processed food, rich in saturated fats, sugars and sodium.”

He also pointed out that these people do not have spaces for physical activity such as parks or safe green areas, which limits the possibilities of exercising regularly.

He specified that many Afro-descendants, Hispanics and Native Americans do not have the resources to go to the doctor and receive quality care and access prevention, diagnosis and timely treatment.

He also assured that living in a healthy environment is crucial for cardiovascular health. Prolonged exposure to air pollution and other harmful environmental factors, such as excessive noise or lack of green spaces, can significantly increase the risk of heart disease.

As a consequence, Dr. Sánchez stressed that these people are in a more vulnerable situation and stated that to reduce these social impacts, “public policies that address social and economic inequality, education programs and promotion of cardiovascular health in vulnerable communities, measures that facilitate access to healthy foods and spaces for physical activity.”

He stressed that “by addressing social factors, we can create a fairer and healthier environment for everyone, and significantly reduce the burden of CVD on society.”

Stress

Studies indicate that precarious living conditions, discrimination and social violence generate high levels of stress, which increases blood pressure, cholesterol and the risk of heart disease.

People with a lower educational level have less knowledge about risk factors and how to prevent them, so it is essential to promote cardiovascular health education at all socioeconomic levels.

For those who have less access to health care, he indicated addressing social factors to create a fairer, healthier environment that significantly reduces the burden of disease.

According to a study by the American Heart Association, African Americans have a higher prevalence of stroke and a higher stroke mortality rate than any other racial group.

For example, black stroke survivors are significantly less likely to be treated for many complications, including fatigue, spasticity and depression, compared to whites.

Additionally, communities with a high density of Hispanic populations have higher rates of death from cardiovascular disease, such as heart attacks or strokes, than other more diverse neighborhoods, according to data from the American Heart Association.

In general, localities with a larger Hispanic population denote less favorable economic situations, lack of access to quality health services and language barriers. The figures indicate that the number of deaths from cardiovascular diseases in Hispanics in these territories is approximately 60% higher.

Health authorities, medical professionals and public health organizations “must work together to promote awareness campaigns about risk factors, expand access to prevention and treatment services.”

By taking proactive measures “the burden of cardiovascular disease in the American population can be significantly reduced, it is a shared responsibility in which everyone must be involved to create a healthier future.”

Source: Interview with Doctor Eduardo Sánchez, medical director of Prevention for the American Heart Association (AHA), Baptist-Health, CNN, Ciencia Contada en Español (Sinc)