Algeria team: “Belmadi did not respect me, he was merciless with me”, Amrouche

In an interview with BBC Sport Africa, the national coach of Tanzania, the Algerian Adel Amrouche, returned to an “unfortunate” episode he experienced with the Algerian coach, Djamel Belmadi.

Head of the technical side of the Tanzanian selection (last opponent of the Algerian team in the current CAN 2023 qualifiers) Adel Amrouche spoke of his team’s next meeting against the Algerian selection with regret and bitterness.

Against a backdrop of unpleasant and distressing memories, the former coach of the Mouloudia Club of Algiers called the Algerian coach “arrogant”.

Indeed, going back in time to recount his first experience as coach of the Botswana team which came to play a match in the AFCON 2022 qualifiers against the Algerian team, Amrouche said, “Belmadi does not showed no respect for me or the Botswana national team. He was ruthless,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

In November 2019, Algeria traveled to face the Botswana team, then coached by the Algerian, Adel Amrouche. According to the latter, the disagreement between him and Djamel Belmadi took place after the match. Algeria had won by the narrowest of margins, 0-1.

Approaching the next match between the selection of Tanzania (team that Amrouche is currently leading) and the team of Algeria, Amrouche returns to the episode of Botswana and adds, “It’s a bad memory for me. I’m not talking about the match, but about what happened after. For me, what Belmadi did is unprofessional. He showed no empathy or friendly gesture towards me. he adds to the British media on the African continent.

Adel Amrouche (Tanzania coach): "Djamel Belmadi is a hostile and arrogant person. He's not a friendly person. When I coached Botswana, he didn't respect me or the Botswana team."

Adel Amrouche, Tanzania coach: “Belmadi turned the Algerian public against me”

Continuing to recount “his bad encounter” with the Algerian selection when he was coach of Botswana, the Algerian coach, Adel Amrouche wanted to clarify a detail.

Thus, Amrouche did not go with the back of the spoon and affirmed that the national coach, Djamel Belmadi, “has made the Algerian public against his person”.

Indeed, after Algeria’s away game against Botswana, Belmadi said that “Following the instructions of Adel Amrouche, the Botswana team used brutal, unsavory manners and resorted to dangerous tackles to try to break the game of the Algerian team. Said Belmadi in November 2019.

A false and incriminating statement according to Adel Amrouche. In this sense, the former coach of the Botswana team, Adel Amrouche, said, “Belmadi turned the Algerian public against me by saying that I ordered my players to use brutality to curb the players of the Algerian selection. It’s not true. I didn’t tell my players to be raw. he says.

As a reminder, the return match between the Botswana team and Algeria ended in victory without appeal for the Greens with the score of 5-0. The current team that Adel Amrouche leads, Tanzania, will be the opponent of the Algerian team during the 6th and last day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers.