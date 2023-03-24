Algerian team: Mahrez signs a new personal record with the Greens

The captain of the Algerian football team, Riyad Mahrez, is increasingly entering the history of Algerian football.

Indeed, following his winning goal against the Niger team last night, the Manchester City winger has granted himself a prestigious place in the ranking of the best scorers in the history of the Algerian team.

Thus, while he had 28 goals in the national team, Riyad Mahrez managed to establish himself on the 3rd step of the podium of Algerian scorers in history.

The captain of the Greens overtook Rabah Madjer (28 goals in selection) and is now the only 3rd top scorer in the history of the Algerian team with 29 achievements. Islam Slimani and Abdelahfid Tasfaout complete the podium of Algerian scorers in selection with 41 and 36 goals respectively.

MAHREZ BECOMES THE 3RD BEST SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF ALGERIA WITH 29 GOALS ⚽️🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/n1gQqTOy49 — Algeria Football Media 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) March 24, 2023

Algerian team: Riyad Mahrez offers victory to the Greens against Niger

Even if the Algerian team dominated the match against the Niger team, the fault was not as face to find. While the players of the Algerian coach, Djamel Belmadi, chained the attempts, the Fennecs went to their captain, Riyad Mahrez, to free them.

Indeed, the goal of the Algerian winger allowed the Greens to declare victory at the end of a meeting which was not easy for Algeria.

On a pass from the new winger, Badredine Bouanani, Riyad Mahrez offered a precious victory to Algeria which kept its place as leader of group F of the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.