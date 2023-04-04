All the activities of the churches in Cancun for the biggest week, here

Holy Week is one of the most important religious celebrations of the year for the Catholic community. In Cancun, one of the ways in which this date is commemorated is through the living Stations of the Cross that take place on Delfines beach or the viewpoint, considered one of the most beautiful in the city. This event will take place on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, from noon to 5:00 p.m.
The authorities ecclesiastical of the city have announced that on this occasion there will be a photographic exhibition of the last 10 years in which this celebration has been held in the city of Cancun. However, it is not the only activity that will take place during Holy Week in the city.
The different churches, quasi-parishes and chapels of cancun They will also have a series of activities and celebrations around the most important days of the Catholic religion, such as Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Holy Friday and Easter Sunday. It is an opportunity for the faithful to come together in community and celebrate their faith together.
It is important to note that these religious celebrations not only have spiritual value, but are also an important part of the city’s cultural and historical heritage. For this reason, it is essential to respect and value these traditions and encourage their continuity over time.
Other churches with activities at Easter
Region 102
Immaculate Conception
April 7 Good Friday
11:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words
18:00 The Passion of the Lord
April 8 Glory Saturday
9:00 Easter Vigil
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 8:00, 12:00 and 19:00
Region 233
Sanctuary of the Divine Child Jesus
April 7 Good Friday
10:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words
April 8 Glory Saturday
7:00 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Healing Mass 11:30
Region 96
Saint Francis of Assisi Parish
April Good Friday
10:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words
April 8 Glory Saturday
18:00 and 20:00 Pascual Watch
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 09:00, 12:00 and 19:00
Unit Morelos, Cancun7
Our Lady of Fatima Parish Cancun
April 7 Good Friday
12:00 Living Stations of the Cross
April 8 Glory Saturday
9:00 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 9:00, 11:00 and 19:00
SM 33 downtown colony
Cathedral of the Holy Trinity
April 7 Good Friday
12:00 Living Stations of the Cross
April 8 Glory Saturday
7:30 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)
21:30 March of Silence
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 7:15, 8:30, 10:00, 12:00, 13:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:00 and 21:00
Region 93, Talleres avenue
Immaculate Heart of Mary
April 7 Good Friday
12:00 Living Stations of the Cross
18:00 March in silence
April 8 Glory Saturday
9:00 Via Matrix
22:00 Easter Vigil
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 12:00 and 19:00
Kabah walks
Tres Cruces Quasi Parish
April 7 Good Friday
15:00 Stations of the Cross
20:00 March in silence
April 8 Glory Saturday
19:00 Easter Vigil
April 9 Resurrection Sunday
Masses 7:00, 10:00 and 19:00