All the activities of the churches in Cancun for the biggest week, here

Holy Week is one of the most important religious celebrations of the year for the Catholic community. In Cancun, one of the ways in which this date is commemorated is through the living Stations of the Cross that take place on Delfines beach or the viewpoint, considered one of the most beautiful in the city. This event will take place on Good Friday, April 7, 2023, from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The authorities ecclesiastical of the city have announced that on this occasion there will be a photographic exhibition of the last 10 years in which this celebration has been held in the city of Cancun. However, it is not the only activity that will take place during Holy Week in the city.

The different churches, quasi-parishes and chapels of cancun They will also have a series of activities and celebrations around the most important days of the Catholic religion, such as Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Holy Friday and Easter Sunday. It is an opportunity for the faithful to come together in community and celebrate their faith together.

It is important to note that these religious celebrations not only have spiritual value, but are also an important part of the city’s cultural and historical heritage. For this reason, it is essential to respect and value these traditions and encourage their continuity over time.

All the activities of the churches in Cancun for the biggest week



Other churches with activities at Easter

Region 102

Immaculate Conception

April 7 Good Friday

11:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words

18:00 The Passion of the Lord

April 8 Glory Saturday

9:00 Easter Vigil

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 8:00, 12:00 and 19:00

Region 233

Sanctuary of the Divine Child Jesus

April 7 Good Friday

10:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words

April 8 Glory Saturday

7:00 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Healing Mass 11:30

Region 96

Saint Francis of Assisi Parish

April Good Friday

10:00 Stations of the Cross and the seven words

April 8 Glory Saturday

18:00 and 20:00 Pascual Watch

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 09:00, 12:00 and 19:00

Unit Morelos, Cancun7

Our Lady of Fatima Parish Cancun

April 7 Good Friday

12:00 Living Stations of the Cross

April 8 Glory Saturday

9:00 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 9:00, 11:00 and 19:00

SM 33 downtown colony

Cathedral of the Holy Trinity

April 7 Good Friday

12:00 Living Stations of the Cross

April 8 Glory Saturday

7:30 Via Matrix (accompaniment to Maria)

21:30 March of Silence

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 7:15, 8:30, 10:00, 12:00, 13:30, 17:00, 18:00, 19:00 and 21:00

Region 93, Talleres avenue

Immaculate Heart of Mary

April 7 Good Friday

12:00 Living Stations of the Cross

18:00 March in silence

April 8 Glory Saturday

9:00 Via Matrix

22:00 Easter Vigil

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 12:00 and 19:00

Kabah walks

Tres Cruces Quasi Parish

April 7 Good Friday

15:00 Stations of the Cross

20:00 March in silence

April 8 Glory Saturday

19:00 Easter Vigil

April 9 Resurrection Sunday

Masses 7:00, 10:00 and 19:00