Region Kronoberg disappointed – hoped for rush to free HPV vaccine

The campaign started at the turn of the year and continues throughout the year. The region wants to reach women born in the 90s because that age group does not have as high a vaccination rate as younger women.

In addition, the new vaccine is twice as effective. Previously, the Gardasil 4 vaccine was offered, which only protects against four HPV virus variants. Now there is Gardasil 9 – a vaccine that protects against nine variants of HPV (human papillomavirus).

Have vaccinated fewer than expected

In total, there are 6,800 women who belong to the target group in Kronoberg county and just over 1,000 have taken up the offer.

– We probably expected a little more pressure at the beginning. We need to be able to reach at least half and preferably 75 percent in order for us to be really satisfied and to have the effect we want, says Lisa Öberg, project manager for the campaign at Region Kronoberg.

A dose costs SEK 1,400

The venture is part of a research study from Karolinska University Hospital, after a request from the Riksdag that cervical cancer must be eradicated within seven years. All regions in Sweden are participating to get more women under 30 to get vaccinated against HPV.

– A dose costs up to SEK 1,400, so this is a very generous offer. In addition, you can take a test to see if you already have an HPV virus, says Lisa Öberg.

CUT: Three questions about: Free HPV vaccine for young women