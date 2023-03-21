Bay of Biscay: well-prohibited fishing areas

Fishing areas will soon be prohibited in the Bay of Biscay to preserve dolphins. The 13 Hours went to meet the fishermen to hear their reactions.

More and more strandings and a damning observation: more and more dolphins find themselves accidentally trapped in fishing nets. Consequently, the Council of State ordered the government, on Monday March 20, the temporary closure of fishing areas in the Bay of Biscay.

“It’s the double blade”

For fishermen, this new constraint would be one too many. “We welcome observers on board to collect data and try to reduce interactions, but the deal was precisely that we collect data, we try to adapt to avoid these spatio-temporal closures. There today ‘today, it’s the double blade’, regrets one of them. Three associations are at the origin of this seizure of the Council of State and the closure of fishing areas for an appropriate time was for them a necessity and would allow the amniotic resources to be reconstituted.