nextbike by TIER starts the new season with rental records

50% more trips in Germany in 2022

Bike sharing makes public transport crisis-proof

nextbike by TIER calls for micromobility offers in the Deutschlandticket

The nextbike by TIER range is growing continuously and has been for years. In 2022, the European bike sharing market leader managed to set new records. In Germany alone, users rode the rental bikes a total of 13.8 million times – an increase of around 50% compared to the previous year. The nextbike systems are integrated almost everywhere in the local public transport system of the respective city or region and are therefore an integral part of the everyday chain of routes. Bike-sharing offers such as the KVB-Rad in Cologne, MOBIbike in Dresden, VRN nextbike in the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region or the metropolradruhr in the Ruhr area each recorded more than a million rentals in 2022 alone.

A look at the first months of 2023 shows that bike sharing is booming as part of multimodal public transport and is expanding the range of bus and train services in a crisis-proof manner. Because during the warning strikes in local public transport in February and March of this year, users were able to switch to shared micro-mobility solutions such as bike sharing in many places. On the strike days alone, the nextbike by TIER bikes were used two to four times as much as on comparable days. In total, users got on their bikes almost 2 million times in January and February 2023. In addition, compared to 2022, almost twice as many new users registered for the bike-sharing service this February.

EU strategy: Doubling bicycle use

At the same time, in February, the European Parliament paved the way for a Europe-wide cycling strategy with the aim of doubling the use of bicycles across Europe. The demand: the bicycle should be recognized as a fully fledged means of transport and integrated into traffic planning accordingly. This not only refers to the creation of the appropriate infrastructure, but also directly to the integration into local public transport in terms of services of general interest. nextbike by TIER has been doing pioneering work here for years and with appropriate funding, the potential for sustainable multimodal public transport can be fully exploited.

The Deutschlandticket must cover the entire environmental association

The course for the turnaround in transport is not only being set at European level. The Deutschlandticket offers the opportunity for the first time to also make multimodal offers nationwide available. So far, only short-sighted buses and trains have been considered in the Germany ticket, and the entire environmental network must urgently be included. Individually available, publicly accessible means of transport such as scooter, bike, car sharing, etc. must be taken into account (and promoted). Only in this way can public transport remain competitive with motorized individual transport and correspond to the declared purpose of the Deutschlandticket.

nextbike by TIER continuously contributes to making multimodal offers even more attractive. In addition to the expansion and renewal of the vehicle fleet, for example in Marburg, Gießen and Kassel at the beginning of the year, progress is also being made in rural areas. It was not until March 2023 that cross-network network stations were set up in a large number of bike-sharing systems in the Rhine metropolitan region, including the KVB-Rad in Cologne or the RSVG-Rad in the Rhine-Sieg region, which allow a low-threshold change from one to enable the other offer.

nextbike by TIER is the European bike sharing market leader and stands for a multimodal and socially just mobility transition. nextbike by TIER has established bike-sharing at 300+ locations in 18 countries as an elementary component of livable cities and regions. Integrated into public transport, nextbike by TIER offers millions of users the right means of transport for their daily needs with classic bicycles, e-bikes and cargo bikes.

