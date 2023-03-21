This is how “La Mary” is today, Susana’s mansion in Punta del Este

If there is one figure in show business that everyone loves and respects, it is Susana Gimenez. In addition to having many years of experience in the artistic world, he managed to garner thousands of fans and always shares part of his work and personal life on social networks.

On this occasion, the daughter of Susana GimenezMercedes Sarrabayrouse, shared a video where she is seen sharing with the famous driver in a private plane in the direction of her mansion “La Mary”, in an exclusive area of ​​Punta del Este.

This Monday, the daughter of Susana Gimenez He published the video on his Instagram account, which has more than 100,000 followers and the followers of both went crazy, since it revealed part of the immense Uruguayan property, a place that lace loves.

“The Mary”.

The filming shows how the blondes travel in the private plane and then a van leaves them in the mansion, where they are received by their dogs, the Weimaraner breed and the people who work in the house. This mansion is located in a refuge type surrounded by forests and even has exotic fish.

The blonde is a lover of enjoying herself in the mansion’s galleries.

The House of Suzanne It has a colonial style, has 5 hectares and is valued at millions of dollars. “La Mary” has a giant swimming pool, barbecue area, its own forest and an artificial lake.

Susana invites friends and family to share in “La Mary”.

The main room, the suite of the famous hostess, is located on the second floor of the mansion and best of all, it has direct access to the terrace balcony and a tremendous view. The diva from that place can see the huge pool.

Susana and her dogs, faithful friends.

Susana Gimenez he always takes advantage of the spaces in the house to invite friends and family, and they are happy because they can enjoy the mansion as if it were an all inclusive. On the sides of the house, there are two more buildings that are men’s and women’s changing rooms, both with showers.