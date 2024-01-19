Almagro condemns arrest of professor accused of conspiracy

CARACAS. – The Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro condemned the detention of Professor Víctor Venegas, president of the National Federation of Education Workers (Fenatev), whom the Nicolás Maduro regime links to an alleged conspiracy.

Almagro described Venegas’s arrest as arbitrary, carried out on Wednesday, January 17, while he was in his office. “We demand that he be ensured in the best possible state of health and that he be released immediately,” he said. The professor was arrested along with his brother José Gregorio.

Likewise, the secretary of the OAS through the account on the social network X before Twitter stressed on Thursday, January 18 that “the authoritarianism of the regime attacks once again against its people”.

Embed – We condemn the arbitrary detention of Professor Víctor Venegas, president of the Barinas section of the National Federation of Education Workers (FENATEV), we demand that his best state of health be ensured and that he be released immediately. The authoritarianism of the regime threatens a… — Luis Almagro (@Almagro_OEA2015) January 18, 2024

According to the Public Ministry, Professor Venegas is supposedly involved in “the development of activities against the peace of the Republic.”

For his part, the governor of Barinas, Sergio Garrido, expressed his rejection “of the way in which officials broke into the Fenatev-Barinas facilities and the aggression to which the people present at the site were subjected” when Venegas was arrested. Garrido is an opponent and with his victory in 2022 he defeated the hegemony of the Chávez family in Barinas.

Guarantees and rights

The governor of Barinas also stated in a statement that: “Given my civic and political convictions, I respect, defend and support the right of each citizen to join, within the framework of the law, any organization that defends Venezuelan workers.

His statements were attacked by the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, who emphasized that if the governor does not guarantee peace, “we will firmly believe that he is behind the violence in the state.”

@snederr

Source: Luis Almagro (OAS) / Governor Sergio Garrido