Alternatives in the FdT and JvC; Follow the party of the Selection; The increase in dengue cases is worrying; and more...

1 – STEP and “face to face” meeting between the President and the vice president: other alternatives emerge in the Frente de Todos

Deputy Eduardo Valdés did not rule out a meeting between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, who have been estranged for several months; In addition, Governor Jorge Capitanich raised a STEP between the former president, the president and the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa. I kept reading here…

2 – Bullrich said that Cristina Kirchner “should” be a candidate and assured: “I beat her as a person and what she represents”

The PRO candidate assured that she is promoting a “freedom and openness” project; she once again differentiated herself from Rodríguez Larreta and assured that the Province of Buenos Aires needs to “de-urbanise.” I kept reading here…

3 – Espert said that it could join a “mega STEP” in Together for Change

The national deputy of Avanza Libertad once again left the door open to the possibility of joining Together for Change. I kept reading here…

4 – Tucumán: Three deaths from dengue were confirmed and the increase in cases worries the whole country

The provincial Ministry of Health reported the death of two adults in the last few hours, in addition to the first fatality reported last Thursday. In total, six people have died in the country in recent weeks from the infection transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. I kept reading here…

5 – How will the show be in the preview of the match between the Argentine National Team and Curaçao

The world champions will face Curacao this Tuesday from 8:30 p.m. in Santiago del Estero, and will continue celebrating the conquest of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Keep reading here…

6 – Leandro Granato: the emotionality of his painting with tears and the brutality of his cooking

In dialogue with Filo.news, the Argentine artist spoke about his career in art that led him to travel the world despite the blows he has experienced and also referred to his relationship with his cousin, ‘Dibu’ Martinez. I kept reading here…

7 – On the air: Grabois called Cristina Pérez “trash, xenophobic and delinquent”

The social leader and the journalist crossed paths during a radio interview. “He hangs from the Pope’s cassock, from Cristina Kirchner’s skirt and Máximo’s shorts,” the driver told him; “You are a scoundrel, you play educated,” the presidential candidate replied. I kept reading here…

8 – Prosecutor requests the prosecution of Gianola for sexual abuse

Mariela Labozzetta, head of the Specialized Fiscal Unit for Violence against Women (UFEM), requested prosecution for sexual abuse with carnal access against the actor. I kept reading here…

9 – Zaz arrives in Argentina for the second time to show his new album “Isa”

The French singer will perform for the second time at Luna Park on April 22 to reunite with her audience after eight years. In dialogue with Filo.news, the artist told her expectations in this regard and the desire to play again in the country. I kept reading here…

10 – Marcos Ginocchio, the cousin, established himself as the winner of Big Brother with a ratings record

In an exciting night, the man from Salta took first place in the reality show with more than 70% of the votes. After him came Nacho and in third place, Julieta. This Monday’s gala marked unprecedented rating peaks for Argentine television. I kept reading here…