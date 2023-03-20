Amazon pallets for sale: consumer protection warns of fraud



Unreliable suppliers on various platforms are currently luring customers with “bargains by the pallet”. Supposedly they sell “Amazon returns pallets” at 90 percent discount and more. The offers not only sound too good to be true, they really are.





Now she does that Consumer center Saxony attentive and warns of a new scam. On the one hand, the name of the shipping giant Amazon is used in advertising and, on the other hand, bargain hunters are used who, given the low prices, do not give much thought to whether the offers could actually be genuine.

The rip-offs lure in particular with expensive technology, which is said to be available on so-called return pallets as almost new goods at an absolute hammer price. Since Amazon is currently clearing its warehouse, you can already get whole pallets packed with goods from 30 euros, according to the scammers.

Infographic fact checks: Germans are comparatively gullible online

According to the consumer advice center, hundreds of allegedly satisfied customers have provided “photo evidence” online, expressing their enthusiasm for the content they have purchased. That too – all just fake.

money gone

But what the alleged sellers are offering doesn’t exist at all. Both the ads and company data are fake. Cheated customers transferred money without getting anything in return. The consumer advocates have a case in which a Vogtlander “tried his luck as a buyer”. He paid several hundred euros for pallets and got: nothing. The e-mail address of the alleged seller was also no longer available. “It is true that returned goods are sometimes sold in pallets. However, not as offered in the social networks, for little money to private customers, but in large quantities to companies,” explains Heike Teubner from the consumer center in Auerbach.

remain skeptical

“Any private customer who is hoping for a big bargain should always pay attention to unreasonably cheap offers. No reputable dealer has anything to give away. Therefore, offers on social media should always be treated with caution”. The consumer advice center left it open how many known victims of the pallet dealers there are. Those affected should definitely contact the police and file a complaint.

