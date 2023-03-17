Techland reveals its next project

Polish developer Techland has just announced that their next project is a high-budget game with a fantasy concept. The reveal was made on Twitter alongside what appears to be a concept image, which shows a person clinging to a tree while in the background a city and a planet that appear to be torn apart can be seen.

We don’t even have a name to offer at the moment, much less any details about what the title might contain. But if we take Techland’s work with Dying Light and its sequel as an example, we can imagine that they will still use their parkour experience to enable movement in ways we are not used to in fantasy adventures.

It’s likely still several years away, so don’t expect any signs of life until 2024 at the earliest, but more likely 2025.