Motorway areas dedicated to electric cars are soon to arrive in Belgium

Fastned is preparing to install motorway areas dedicated to electric cars. Although they will offer all the usual accommodations such as restrooms or catering, these stations will not allow refueling with fossil fuel.

©Fastned

After barrier-free toll highways that irritate motorists, here is another novelty for the highways which could irritate some. It is the charging station operator Fastned which will install a new type of motorway rest area on the roads of Belgium. The Dutch company has won a call for tenders launched by the Flemish road authority, Agentschap voor Wegen en Verkeer (AWV), which wishes to encourage electric mobility.

This call for tenders aims to install two large service stations in Gentbrugge, a municipality in the suburbs of Ghent, on the E17 motorway. Installed parallel on both sides of the highway, these stations will be very different from the usual rest areas, since they will not offer the possibility of refueling with fossil fuel. Only electric cars can hope to fill up there…with electricity.

To read: Electric car: charging stations targeted by cyberattacks on the rise

Fastned says they will offer 12 charging points each and « will have the capacity to charge up to a thousand electric vehicles per day, allowing each car to gain up to 300 km of autonomy in just 15 minutes”. The terminals will therefore be of high power with 400 kW, and will also be able to charge trucks.

©Fastned

Areas not just reserved for electric cars

Rest assured, this is not about restoring the privileges of the nobility, highway version. Of course, thermal car drivers will be able to go there for a break. Picnic areas, playgrounds, sanitary facilities and shops will be available for everyone and not just for owners of electric cars.

To read: Waze will now guide you to the charging stations compatible with your electric car

Fastned is thus continuing its expansion in the south, since the Dutch company owns 19 operational charging stations and 24 others under development in Belgium. Given the intentions to buy an electric car in France, last in the world ranking, it is unlikely that it will continue its way further south to install dedicated electric stations in our country.

Source : Fastned