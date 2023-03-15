Hyper Light Breaker: Heart Machine’s action RPG gets a new trailer

Almost a year ago, Heart Machine officially unveiled the successor to the action-RPG Hyper Light Drifter released in 2016. Named Hyper Light Breaker, this sequel will take us back to the same universe as the previous title by using the same basics.

Early Access Release Expected This Fall

Hyper Light Breaker will therefore be an action-RPG in FPS view playable in solo as well as in cooperation. There will be rogue-lite components as in the first opus, but Heart Machine also seems to have been influenced by Solar Ash, his latest game closer to the action platformer.

Concretely, Hyper Light Breaker will invite you to carry out different explorations in Overgrowth, the new territory of the game. Many biomes will be present, each containing unique fauna, flora and mysteries. Whether in dash, hoverboard or glider, several vehicles will be available to facilitate your travels in the vast lands of the Overgrowth. In this new gameplay trailer, the emphasis is on the frenetic side of the actions, the dynamism of the concept and the choice of weapons.

Hyper Light Breaker will be released in the fall of 2023 in early access on PC via Steam.