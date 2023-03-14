Wild Hearts: free content for Monster Hunter Rise competitor

Wild Hearts is already starting to receive free content by matching no more and no less to what the competition is doing.

EA and Koei Tecmo had said it well, Wild Hearts would receive completely free content shortly after its release and it’s done. As Capcom does with its Monster Hunter Rise, Omega Force is already pampering its Wild Hearts and offering the same type of free update.

Big update and free content for Wild Hearts

For this first addition, it’s a brand new monster variant that arrives with a mission and exclusive rewards in stride. This creature is an extremely violent Lavaback subspecies, the Hellfire Laharback. A new challenge that should challenge the most experienced hunters. The update is already available on consoles and PC. A huge patch has also been deployed in al stride, you will find the complete patch notes on the official site.

More free content coming soon

In addition to this recent content update, another is already scheduled for March 23. Here too a new creature is expected, new missions and brand new equipment. This time, it’s a variant of the Frostwolf that has been teased. A new weapon will also be there, emotes and contracts. Finally, several other big monsters will land in April and will again be accompanied by a whole bunch of tools, missions, etc. A new Karakuri will also be made available. Wild Hearts is therefore pampering its players, and this should continue throughout the year.

If you are interested in the game, know that Wild Hearts is currently available on PS5, Xbox Series and PC.