Americans are more worried about high inflation than taxes

MIAMI — The date to file taxes in USA is approaching, generating anguish in taxpayers, due to payments, equity issues and fears of calculations. However, this year there are more Americans who are worried about inflation than by the tax process.

According to a survey from personal finance website WalletHub , 76% of Americans They are more worried about inflation than taxes right now. For January, the country’s year-on-year inflation was 3,1% according to a report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The survey, conducted online nationally representative at approximately 230 personasshowed that 72% of citizens consider that the current tax rate is too high.

Furthermore, the 90% of Americans believe filing taxes should be free and 39% believe charities would make better use of their taxes than local, state, federal government or religious groups.

Tax filing day raises various concerns for citizens. According to this opinion study, the 28% of people say that being audited is their biggest concern, while an equal percentage are concerned about not having enough funds to pay taxes.

States with lower taxes

Annually, the average household pays almost $11,000 in federal income taxes. However, the place of residence has a marked difference, since taxpayers in the most expensive states, for example, pay more than twice as much as those who live in entities with cheaper tax rates.

With the tax filing deadline approaching, April 15, WalletHub evaluated the relative income tax obligations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. To do this, he applied the effective tax rates on income in each state and locality American income average.

According to this analysis, Alaska It is the state with the lowest effective tax rate for the average household in the country, located at 6.73%. AND Wyomingin third place, with an index of 7.39%.

Rounding out the top five states with the lowest overall effective state and local tax rates Idaho, with 7.76%; and Montanacon 7,91%.

Where does Florida rank?

The inhabitants of Florida pay a tax rate that is located among the 10 lowest in the country. The Sunshine State ranks ninth, with an effective state and local tax rate of 8.69%.

The entity is also in first position with the lowest average income tax and vehicle ownership tax of 0%. And it is in twenty-fourth place in the rate on Real Estate, with 3.05%.

The ranking is completed by:

Colorado

Nevada

South Carolina

D.C.

@ebritop22

Source: With information from WalletHub