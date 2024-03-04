The demon of fame is back!

There is no doubt, The Jackal is back and with all the batteries in place. After the announcement of his career as an independent artist, the Cuban reggaeton artist gave a concert in Miami in which he put the enjoyment of all that audience who were eagerly waiting to see him live again.

At La Scala the Cuban reggaeton player he sang his greatest musical hitsremembering several songs that are classics for lovers of the Cuban urban genre.

I couldn’t miss his last solo premiere, “If you leave me”the first song in which he ventured into the Mexican regional, and on stage he was accompanied by a group of mariachis.

His family was present at the artist’s concert and his aunt was one of those who went on stage to dance with him to the rhythm of “El tubazo.”

A very moving moment was when the singer took his wife La Leidy to the stage and knelt in front of her, kissing one of her hands as a sign of gratitude for being by his side.

One of the guests at this presentation was Miss Dayana and together they sang “If you think if you want”, a song that already has 12 million views on YouTube.

This concert by El Chacal, the first after becoming public your claim to the company Estilus Entertainmentcoincided with another musical release by the reggaeton singer, this time with Zurdo MC and El Kamel.

“Prettier” is the title of this song that according to El Chacal is “for all those women who know that they can never let anyone lower their self-esteem.”