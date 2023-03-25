AMLO and other politicians regret the death of ‘Chabelo’

Mexico City- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other Mexican politicians mourned the death of Xavier López, “Chabelo”, actor and comedian who died this Saturday at the age of 88 due to health complications.

The President, who is on a supervision tour of the Mayan Train, said that his children used to watch the television program “En familia con Chabelo”, whose first broadcast was on November 26, 1967 and was broadcast for almost five decades, until 2015. .

“I hug family and friends for the death of Xavier López ‘Chabelo’. How can I forget that my eldest son woke up early to see him more than 40 years ago,” he posted on Twitter.

“Chabelo” has been a model for the President in his censorship against violent video games. On December 11, 2021, when Carmen Salinas died, López Obrador sent her a hug and took the opportunity to talk about the comedian.

“Yesterday I was seeing a photo that I liked a lot, where she is driving a motorcycle and has Chabelo behind, who is also an institution, a whole institution,” he said.

“Look what a difference, that our children got up to see Chabelo; now, I say it respectfully, those Nintendo games, pure violence,” López Obrador said.

Party leaders and legislators from various political forces added their condolences, including Alejandro Moreno, “Alito”, leader of the PRI, as well as Mario Delgado, national president of Morena.

“Unfortunately today the friend of all the children, brother Chabelo, left us. Rest in peace the great actor, comedian and television presenter, Don Xavier López. A hug to his family, friends and all the friends of the province”, published the tricolor leader.

“The childhood of many and many of us would not be understood without the humor and mischief that Xavier López gave us. May the eternal Chabelo rest in peace, thank you for so many years of healthy fun,” added Delgado.