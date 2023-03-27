An expected program returns to El Trece, in search of the rating

At this point, it is nothing new The thirteen It has been going through a very complex situation at the programming level for a long time.

Due to this, the channel joins efforts to try to find new formats and figures, which help it to position itself better. The thirteen has decided to bet on the continuity of a cycle that has done quite well, “Rest of the World”.

Next Sunday he returns to the screen of The thirteen “Rest of the World”, with the conduction of Fede Bal. The travel program will air at 11:00 p.m. according to the news web portal “Television.com.ar”.

Fede Bal is the last driver to disembark in “Rest of the World”, after the passage of Iván de Pineda and Emilia Attias by the cycle of the station whose destinies are directed by Adrián Suar.

A little over a year ago Fede Bal took charge of the popular travel program, where not only landscapes are shown but also the different cultures that inhabit the entire world.

The public eagerly awaits the return of the program.

strong bet

It is scheduled to be released in early April. The thirteen the second season of “ATAV”, the telenovela produced by Polka that was all the rage years ago with its first part.

With this, the air signal hopes to be able to overcome the audience figures in its nightly prime time, badly beaten with the arrival of “Big Brother” on Telefe, which literally captured all eyes.