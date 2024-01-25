Ana de Armas nominated for Worst Actress at the 2024 Razzie Awards

Los Razzie Awards 2024parody awards that each year distinguish the worst in cinema, have just announced their list of nominees y Ana de Armas is included in the category Worst Actress.

The artist appears in this section of the so-called Anti-Oscar for his leading role in the film Ghosted.

Along with the Cuban, Megan Fox, Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and Dame Helen Mirren are nominated in this category.

His co-star in GhostedChris Evansdid not have any better luck, as he is also nominated for Worst Actor; and together they have another mention in the category Worst Acting Couple.

This appearance by Ana de Armas at the Razzies comes a year after the actress was nominated for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars for her role as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

On that occasion, the artist was not included in the candidates for the 2023 Razzie Awards for that performance, but Blonde led the nominations list competing in eight categories.