“Thank God for this moment”

He reunion of one mother with her children in Cuba It brought tears to many people who identified with this emotional scene.

The woman had not hugged her children for more than a year. She thanked the universe for having had the opportunity to touch them again, smell them and laugh with them.

“Thank you God for giving me the opportunity to hug my children after a year and five months,” Idiana said on her TikTok profile, where she shared the video that a family member recorded, capturing, without her knowing it, the exciting reunion.

“Woman, you made me cry at 8:00 in the morning! Congratulations, what a joy! I so want to live that moment“said another Cuban who lives far from her children in the comments to the publication.

The migration crisis What the Cuban people are suffering has left thousands of families estranged. Mothers and fathers have left the island to settle in other countries and be able to reunify their families away from deprivation and communist repression.

However, the first years of an immigrant in new lands are not always economically prosperous and it is mandatory to wait for all the requirements to be met to be able to visit Cuba, without jeopardizing a residency process in the host country.

Many mothers and fathers suffer from a distance from the impossibility of hugging their children and dream of reuniting their families, even for a few days.