Liverpool advances in the FA Cup in first game after Klopp’s announcement

LIVERPOOL.- Liverpool went about their business as if nothing had happened in their first game since Jurgen Klopp announced his unexpected decision to leave at the end of the season.

The Merseyside club advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup after beating second division Norwich 5-2 on Sunday.

Klopp undoubtedly aims to close his successful era on a victorious note, adding to Liverpool’s trophy collection this year. The victory at Anfield kept the fight for titles alive in four fronts, after securing a place in the League Cup final in midweek.

Liverpool also leads the Premier League and advanced to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp.jpg Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in Liverpool. Nigel French/PA via AP

The traditional chant of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” was more emotional as fans expressed their appreciation to Klopp before kick-off.

The German coach smiled as he was moved by the gesture. But if it was feared that his decision was going to affect his team in terms of attitude, Liverpool had no qualms with Norwich.

“It was excellent that the fans showed me their love and we needed a good atmosphere on the pitch,” Klopp said. “We need the public and they don’t start thinking about the coach. We need to forget about this for a while and go out with all our strength against each rival. That’s what we’re going to do and the next opportunity will be on Wednesday (against Chelsea in the league). .

Uruguayan contribution at Liverpool:

Curtis Jones scored the first goal in the 16th minute, but Ben Gibson leveled for the visitors six minutes later. Darwin Núñez was responsible for restoring Liverpool’s advantage.

The Uruguayan striker’s goal in the 28th minute allowed Liverpool to go into the break with the lead. Goals from Diogo Jota in the 53rd and Virgil van Dijk in the 63rd sealed the match.

A great goal from Borja Sáinz at 69 increased the difference and Ryan Gravenberch put definitive numbers in stoppage time.

Liverpool will play either Watford or Southampton in the next round.

Source: AP