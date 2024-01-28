The Beekeeper reaches the top of the box office in its third week

THE ANGELS.- The Beekeeper was the highest-grossing film in the United States this weekend, in its third week in theaters and on a weekend in which there were no major releases.

Amazon MGM Studios’ action movie starring Jason Statham grossed $7.4 million to take first place, according to industry estimates released Sunday. It fell only 14% compared to the previous weekend and with that its domestic total amounts to 42.3 million. Globally it has a cumulative total of more than 100 million.

I followed him Mean Girls, which is also in its third week, with $7.3 million. The musical now has a cumulative total of 60.8 million in North America.

I was in third place Wonka, with $5.9 million in its seventh weekend, for a domestic total of $195.2 million.

Other movies

I was fourth Migration, which raised 5.1 million dollars and has a cumulative total of more than 100 million domestically, and fifth Anyone But You by raising 4.8 million for a domestic cumulative total of 71.2 million.

It was the first weekend after the Oscar nominations. While some nominated films are already available to stream – such as Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon y The Holdovers – others who are still in the cinema received a boost thanks to their nominations.

American Fictionnominated for five Oscars – including best picture and best actor for Jeffrey Wright – saw a 65% increase in its seventh week, grossing $2.9 million.

Poor Things, nominated for five Oscars – including best picture, best director and best actress for Emma Stone – could also get a boost. On Friday, in its eighth weekend, it grossed $849,000.

The Zone of Interestwith five nominations – including best picture and best director for Jonathan Glazer – expanded to 317 theaters, where it grossed $1.1 million.

Oppenheimer was shown in 1,262 theaters, where it grossed another million dollars this weekend, while The Holdovers added $520,000 for a total of $19.3 million.

Box office

The ten highest-grossing movies from Friday to Sunday in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore. The final figures come out on Monday.

1. The Beekeeper – $7.4 million.

2. Mean Girls – $7.3 million.

3. Wonka – $5.9 million.

4. Migration – $5.1 million.

5. Anyone But You – $4.8 million.

6. Fighter – $3.7 million.

7. Poor Things – $3 million.

8. American Fiction – $2.9 million.

9. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $2.8 million.

10. Godzilla Minus One – $2.6 million.

Source: AP