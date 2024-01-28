VIP cells with swimming pool and nightclub found in Ecuador prison

QUITO_ The Ecuadorian Army reported the discovery of luxuriously decorated prisoner rooms, a nightclub and even a swimming pool in a prison in central Ecuador.

Within the framework of the prison investigation campaign initiated after the “war” declared on criminal groups by the Government, which includes the declaration of a state of emergency and a curfew.

The video published on social networks by the Ecuadorian army shows a surveillance and control post of the penitentiary agents of the Cotopaxi Deprivation of Liberty Center that had been converted into a VIP room for prisoners.

In the room there were double beds, recessed lights, designer clothing, a swimming pool and a disco with LED lights with expensive alcoholic drinks and drugs.

The military intervention puts an end to these privileges for certain prisoners and instead basic services such as hairdressing or the supply of medicines were established.

“If anyone requires medical attention under the protection of military personnel, they are transferred to the polyclinic,” said a military spokesperson, who also highlighted the end of payments for sleeping, going to the bathroom or for additional food.

“The truth is, not all of us ate. They only made us a supposed soup that was water with bones. The sausages and tuna were for commanders. That’s what they ate and they gave us pure water,” denounced one of the prisoners.

Insecurity and violence broke out in the Andean country after the escape of Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito”, leader of Los Choneros, from the Guayaquil Regional Prison was discovered on January 7; The Government declared a state of emergency due to the existence of an “internal armed conflict” due to the activity of “terrorist” groups.

