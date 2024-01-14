Ana Legazpi, from Marlena, forgets Dulceida with Vicco

Ana Legazpi seems to be living a great moment professionally, but also personally, and since social‘They have given exclusively that she could have a new dream, and that it could be another artist of the moment, vicco, with whom he has been seen in a loving attitudewhich has led the program to speculate about a possible relationship.

Both singers were recorded together by a person who has contacted the Telecinco program, pointing out that They spent the whole night hugging in front of everyone, and then ended up kissing in the bathroom. According to this source, everything happened on the last Friday of last year, and They were fooling around all night.

Some facts that apparently would not have surprised many of his fans, since the witness to the kiss between Vicco and Ana Legazpi points out that This is nothing new, it’s not a one-night thing, it’s been going on since the Latin Grammys.referring to the fact that they have been together since last November, when they would have started a relationship.

A sweet moment that It coincides with their participation in the Benidorm Fest, with which both Ana Legazpi and Carolina Moyano will seek to gain a place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their Summer Love.

More about the Benidorm Fest The public Corporation has announced the songs that the 16 Benidorm Fest contestants who aspire to represent Spain in Eurovision will perform.

Nebulossa and Marlena’s songs are, for now, the most listened to, making them among the big favorites to win their ticket to Eurovision.

His past linked to Dulceida

Ana Legazpi seems to have found love again with Vicco. He would do so after having had an alleged affair with Aida Domenech, better known as Dulceida.. And in one of Marlena’s latest songs, Red flags, Ana refers to some details of her affair with the influencer. The artist does not directly mention the content creator, but she does know about her intoning several verses that allow her to be identified: As sweet as your name.

I have plenty of desire and I follow you on Instagram, adds Ana in her song, which also makes it clear that their affair was not a matter of a few months: What we did I have saved. I bet on you and you didn’t even roll the dice. Two years at my side, to return to her side. It should also be remembered that Dulceida ended her romance with Alba Paul in 2021, and they resumed it later in April 2023.