Ana Legazpi, from Marlena, forgets Dulceida with Vicco

Ana Legazpi, from Marlena, forgets Dulceida with Vicco

Ana Legazpi seems to be living a great moment professionally, but also personally, and since social‘They have given exclusively that she could have a new dream, and that it could be another artist of the moment, vicco, with whom he has been seen in a loving attitudewhich has led the program to speculate about a possible relationship.

Both singers were recorded together by a person who has contacted the Telecinco program, pointing out that They spent the whole night hugging in front of everyone, and then ended up kissing in the bathroom. According to this source, everything happened on the last Friday of last year, and They were fooling around all night.

Some facts that apparently would not have surprised many of his fans, since the witness to the kiss between Vicco and Ana Legazpi points out that This is nothing new, it’s not a one-night thing, it’s been going on since the Latin Grammys.referring to the fact that they have been together since last November, when they would have started a relationship.

A sweet moment that It coincides with their participation in the Benidorm Fest, with which both Ana Legazpi and Carolina Moyano will seek to gain a place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with their Summer Love.

More about the Benidorm Fest

  • The public Corporation has announced the songs that the 16 Benidorm Fest contestants who aspire to represent Spain in Eurovision will perform.

  • The singer Vicco poses after the draw in which the order of the performances of the finalists of the Benidorm Fest 2023 has been revealed, on February 3, 2023, in Benidorm, Alicante, Valencian Community (Spain). After passing the two semifinals on January 31 and February 2, eight participants will compete tomorrow, February 4, in the Grand Final of the Benidorm Fest 2023, from which one of them will emerge as the winner. The chosen one will be the one to represent Spain in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, which will be held in Liverpool in May. 03/02/2023

    Nebulossa and Marlena’s songs are, for now, the most listened to, making them among the big favorites to win their ticket to Eurovision.

His past linked to Dulceida

Ana Legazpi seems to have found love again with Vicco. He would do so after having had an alleged affair with Aida Domenech, better known as Dulceida.. And in one of Marlena’s latest songs, Red flags, Ana refers to some details of her affair with the influencer. The artist does not directly mention the content creator, but she does know about her intoning several verses that allow her to be identified: As sweet as your name.

Share This:

Tarun Kumar

I'm Tarun Kumar, and I'm passionate about writing engaging content for businesses. I specialize in topics like news, showbiz, technology, travel, food and more.

Leave a Reply