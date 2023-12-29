The Madrid detail of a Dubi restaurant with Vinicius and Camavinga

The Christmas holidays are over for Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti’s pupilsrenewed until 2026, They return to Valdebebas this Friday to prepare for the League duel against Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabu. The white team’s footballers have taken advantage of this break to disconnect with family and friends, while others have crossed the Atlantic. It is the case of Vinicius Jr. and Camavingawho have experienced a Christmas vacation at the level of very few.

USA It was the destination they both chose to wait for Santa Claus. The tandem of soccer players enjoyed the tourism that the American city offers and the occasional NBA match in New York and Los Angeles.where they had the opportunity to meet one of the great legends of this sport such as LeBron Jamesfraud of both. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, James Harden o Giannis Antetokounmpo They also took photographs with the two footballers. Not everything has been fun. Real Madrid’s number 7 has taken his personal coach on his trip to the United StatesThiago Lobo, with whom he has been working at the Los Angeles Galaxy facilities.

An express trip to Dubi

The route designed by Vinicius Jr. and Camavinga had one last surprise stop. dubi It was the destination they chose to put an end to their Christmas vacation. There they enjoyed the best Mediterranean and local cuisine at the hands of Askim Restaurantone of the most exclusive restaurants in the city for being a specialist in this type of food.

They were the big stars during their visit to the premises, and for that reason they were recognized with a very Madrid cake. White in color and with gold relief and with the shield in the center accompanied by two dolls of both footballers. It should be noted that, in this restaurant, John Laporta He was just a few days ago, where he was also presented with a cake with Barça insignia.