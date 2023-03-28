Android app steals data from millions of users

In China these days is a malicious Android-App in circulation that can stealthily take control of millions of smartphones, install other malicious apps, and steal personal information. The security company Lookout found this really very dangerous critical vulnerability in the Pinduoduo app – not in the version listed in GooglePlay Store but in the version available on third party marketplaces. All the the Pinduoduo-App installed via the official app stores, i.e. the App Store for Apple and the Google Play Store for Android, are safe.

Sophisticated malware attack

The app has a vulnerability recently discovered in the Android operating system that allows the app to grant “elevated privileges” on the smartphone to perform certain commands that an app normally cannot give.

The malicious app represents “a very sophisticated attack for an app-based malware,” says Christopher Hebeisenone of three Lookout security researchers who analyzed the file, according to „ArsTechnica“. According to Hebeisen, this is completely new, sophisticated malware that threatens end users.

Pinduoduo app is used in China for Ecommerce used and creates the connection between buyers and sellers. She has in China 751.3 million active users