Anne Igartiburu says goodbye to Corazon with a dart: Look how they have been putting and taking away from us.

Anne Igartiburu She is one of the most charismatic presenters on television. Her good work on the small screen, especially in TVE, has earned him the affection of millions of people. Now, the journalist says goodbye to one of those programs that have made her grow, Corazn.

A program that will be replaced by another in which they will continue analyzing the social chronicle, D Corazonwhere the Basque actress will share the stage with another famous icon of the small screen with a long history between Telecinco and the public network, and it is Jordi Gonzalez. A program that premieres this weekend, and that marks goodbye to the previously mentioned program, from which the woman from Vizcaya has said goodbye.

MS ABOUT TVE The famous presenter returns to TVE after ten years at Movistar TV, as he himself has announced.

It was through his Instagram profile. Anne wanted to thank the viewers for all the love she has received. She has also thanked the team that has accompanied her in this space for so many years, reaching a total of 28 seasons.

A new stage begins and we leave behind experiences to remember for a lifetime.; historical events and hours, days, years, decades of close and live information. The entire team looks forward with enthusiasm and giving the best they have: unquestionable professionalism and dedication that has made Corazon a reference program, in the current social chronicle, truthful and coherent. I wish we could capture almost three decades of live shows in a reduced way. But you can imagine it. Because you have all been by our sidethe presenter began by pointing out in her publication.

Changes of Heart on TVE

A publication in which Anne Igartiburu has made a compilation with some of the best moments she has experienced in the program, and in which she also wanted to leave a subtle message in the form of a dart: Look, they have been adding and removing us, and we have always had your faithful response.. Few programs can say that… 8,000 programs later, we are still united.

Thanks team, you know what I think and feel. You know it. Because for better and for worse, I am transparent. And you have always known what I think and feel. And you know I feel lucky. Let’s continue, okay? You can come! May it not be for us! That we have always characterized ourselves by doing it well, and in an excellent way. To shine! I love you very much, he concluded.

