Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough together after conflict over Lisa Marie’s inheritance

MIAMI.- Priscilla Presley and his granddaughter, the actress Riley Keough, made their first public appearance together on the Emmy Awards carpet, where Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter competed for the best actress award for her leading role in the miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six.

The women had not been seen together after the death of Elvis’s sole heir, Lisa Marie, a year ago after suffering complications from barytric surgery that had been performed years earlier.

However, in the midst of the mourning that overwhelmed the family and just a week after the funeral, Priscilla Presley challenged her daughter’s will, a document in which her name was not reflected and which left her out of the management of the millionaire trust that this possesses.

She then learned that it would be Riley, according to her mother’s will, who would be in charge of managing Lisa Marie’s fortune.

The conflict

According to the media, Presley doubted the veracity of the document. HELLO! magazine noted that the same: “included an annex that eliminated his mother and his former manager Barry Siegel from the management of the trust that groups his assets, to replace them with his two sons Riley, 34, and Benjamin, who sadly died in 2020 at 27 years.”

After the challenge, Presley and Keough marked an obvious distance, and only communicated through their lawyers.

However, the conflict did not reach an agreement, as both parties signed an agreement in which Riley agreed to pay one million dollars to his grandmother, plus four hundred thousand for legal expenses; while Priscilla renounced the will dispute.

The payment will be made when the actress collects her mother’s life insurance.

From now on, Riley Keough will be in charge of managing Lisa Marie’s estate, as well as the part of the inheritance that corresponds to her sisters Harper and Finley Lockwood, 15 years old.

For her part, Priscilla will only be in charge of the subtrust that corresponds to Navarone Garibaldi, son of the actress and businesswoman with Marco Garibaldi. Navarone owns one-ninth of Lisa’s assets.

The reconciliation

However, it seems that both women have left their differences behind.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough posed together during the gala that preceded the Emmys, an event that was postponed due to the strike that the actors and screenwriters held for more than 100 days in 2023.

Grandmother and granddaughter smiled before the cameras and appeared calm and happy. Priscilla did not hesitate to hug her granddaughter and express her pride and support for the great professional step she was taking.

For her part, Riley continues working to uphold her mother’s legacy.

It was recently learned that the actress was in charge of completing her mother’s memoirs, a book whose title is still unknown but which will go on sale at the end of 2024.