Another competitor? Apple may be developing ChatGPT rival AI, says rumor

OpenAI moved the technological market with the launch of ChatGPT, artificial intelligence (AI) that in a few weeks won competitors such as Microsoft Bard, Ernie Bot (Baidu) and LLaMa, from Meta. These companies try to “surf” on the wave of popularity of chatbots by launching solutions that are potentially attractive to the market.

In addition to Meta, Google and Microsoft, recent rumors suggest that Apple may also be investing in the development of its own AI capable of interacting with the user in a similar way to its main rivals. The Cupertino giant has not yet revealed its plans for this segment, but there is speculation about Tim Cook’s plans.