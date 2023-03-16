Shiv Thakare buys his first new car after ‘2 used cars’ says ‘isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi’ – Reuters

Bigg Boss 16 first runner-up and Bigg Boss Marathi S2 winner Shiv Thakare has a reason to celebrate. The reality TV contestant has bought a new car, the Tata Harrier XZA Plus Dark Edition 2021. This is Shiv’s first new car. Previously, he owned two used cars.

Shiv announced the new achievement on his social media. He shared a reel in which he was captured taking delivery of the new car. We saw him holding the car key, and he even participated in the pooja, before taking to the wheels. Shiv even made his way to the Sea Link and enjoyed the breeze through the sunroof. Shiv shared the reel with the caption which reads, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. My first new car after 2 used cars. Isko dhakka dene ka tension nahi ab bro (no tension to push it after a breakdown). The reel also has a quote saying, “If you want it, then work for it.” »

Here is the post



According to information provided by Zigwheels, the on-road price of the Tata Harrier XZA Plus is around Rs 28 lakhs. The car comes with an automatic transmission and has a mileage of 14.6 kmpl.

Shortly after Shiv posted the video, several of his fans and other netizens praised him. Gautam Vig wrote: “Congratulations my brother. Rakhi Sawant wrote, “Congratulations my dear bhai. One netizen wrote, “Congratulations on your fancy new car Shiv. This is just the beginning, many more are to come. Another netizen wrote: “This is only the beginning, many more are to come”. One user wrote, “Ganpati bappa morya… Many more to come in my heart! GBU. »

In Bigg Boss 16, Shiv Thakare ended up being the first runner-up, while MC Stan lifted the trophy. After Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary became the second runner-up, Archana Gautam the third and Shalin Bhanot the fourth runner-up. On the work front, it is rumored that Shiv will soon be seen with Shalin Bhanot in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 hosted by Rohit Shetty.