Final Fantasy: one of the most criticized episodes arrives on Steam

Series Final Fantasy no longer needs to be presented. After no less than 35 years of existence, the franchise has evolved over time and has given birth to a myriad of spin-offs of varying quality.

Currently, the license has the wind in the back. Final Fantasy 16 is fast approaching and promises to be epic, while Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the sequel to FF7 Remake, should land on consoles by the end of the year.

But before that, there have been several recent spin-offs to the franchise. The very recent rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, which includes several hundred songs from all the episodes of the license, or the remaster Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion at the end of last year. But also Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin in early 2022. And it is precisely this one that is coming to Steam.

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is still divisive, but has definitely improved

Stranger of Paradise, developed by Team Ninja, to whom we owe Nioh or the very recent Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, is a souls-like action RPG that offers a kind of revisit of the very first Final Fantasy, but not only. In reality, the game is played with the entire license by twisting space-time in an attempt to fit into the franchise foot. Despite his flaws, he brings a lot of things to the lore and even manages to win a few smiles from the fans.

While some players certainly enjoyed the experience, others much less. Not only did the game have major technical issues when it was released, but as a bonus, it was crawling with cumbersome gameplay that was not particularly appreciated. Certainly, Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin is one of the episodes that most divided the community.

However, over time, the game has improved. Many updates have come to fix annoying bugs, rebalance what was wrong, etc. In addition, the lifespan has also been revised upwards thanks to several DLCs released a few months apart. The latest ‘Different Future’ even brings in one of the franchise’s most beloved foes, the big bad of Final Fantasy 2. As a whole, therefore, Stranger of Paradise has now grown up.

A fight among many others

The game finally arrives on Steam and is dated!

Almost a year after its release on PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and PC (via the Epic Games Store), Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin finally comes to Steam. The famous Valve platform will host the game from April 6. The DLCs will also be there, but it has not yet been specified whether they will be automatically integrated into a possible special edition or whether it will be necessary to get your hands on the wallet to buy them separately.

The icing on the cake in case you haven’t taken the plunge yet, know that Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin will soon be the subject of an exclusive promotion on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and the Epic Game Store.