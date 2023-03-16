Microsoft trademarks “Ender Dragon”, a new spin-off planned for Minecraft?

Since its inception and release in 2011, Minecraft has become one of the most popular, lucrative, and influential video games in history. Since Microsoft bought Mojang and the license in 2014, Minecraft has only grown, Minecraft Dungeons has been released and now we expect Minecraft Legends to be released in just one month. Nevertheless it seems that Mojang and Microsoft are not done with the spin-offs according to the latest discoveries made recently.

A planned project with the Ender Dragon?

This is a question that we can legitimately ask ourselves, because Microsoft has just carried out a new trademark registration on Justia for the “Ender Dragon” brand, and these include video games, toys, books and clothing.

While we can only speculate at this time, it does suggest that Mojang is up to something directly related to Minecraft’s final (and iconic) boss, the Ender Dragon. The idea of ​​a new spin-off seems plausible if we stick to Mojang’s latest projects.

In 2011, Markus Persson, the creator of Minecraft, better known as Notch, said on Reddit that eventually, “the ender dragon would probably get bigger, and those in the main world will be that size, won’t cross lands, and will be red because dragons are red.” Notch’s tragic fate vis-à-vis Minecraft cut short the ideas of the creator of Minecraft, but in any case, Microsoft and Mojang seem to have definite plans to exploit the Ender Dragon as it should. To be continued…