Anteater baby dies after a week in Krefeld Zoo

Sad news from the Krefeld Zoo: An anteater that was born a week ago has died. The cause of death was “difficult to understand.”

After the sloth baby, the anteater offspring has now also died in the Krefeld Zoo. “We are very sad,” said Krefeld Zoo on its Facebook page on Wednesday. The little anteater was the first offspring in the zoo for 23 years. Mother Zora and father Tomsk finally had offspring. Before that, the zoo had been trying for years to bring together a harmonious pair for breeding small anteaters.

“Everything looked very good for a week,” it said. But on Saturday morning the young animal was discovered dead. The initial findings of the autopsy showed the young animal to be weak and a so-called blunt trauma. “What exactly happened is difficult to understand with the nocturnal animals.”

Dead anteater cub was probably too weak

The wildlife cameras therefore do not provide any information. However, it is very likely that the young animal was too weak and fell, according to the zoo. “Now we will give the two parents a little rest and hope that it will work out with the second cub.

Small anteaters, tamanduas, live in the wild in the rainforests of South America and feed on termites, ants, honey and bee larvae. Unlike the giant anteater, they spend most of their lives in trees – they are also nocturnal and solitary.













