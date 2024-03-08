Anthony Joshua’s personal life: the boxing star who isn’t living the life he could

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will meet this Friday night in a historic fight. Riyadh will be the venue that will host the battle (8:00 p.m., DAZN) between two fighters who will fight in a 10-round superfight in which the prize pool amounts to over 70 million dollars, in total. Furthermore, The winner will face the winner of the Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk on May 18 for the undisputed heavyweight champion belt.

Little is known about the British’s professional life. At 34 years old, his career has allowed him to live surrounded by money and be able to enjoy all the luxuries there are. However, Speaking to Business Insider, its marketing director, Freddie Cunningham, said that Joshua is not living the life he could live.

From the outside, it probably looks like it does, because you see him on private planes, wearing expensive watches, or driving nice cars. But everything is sponsored. We have never paid for a private plane or helicopter and many of the cars are name brands. he is accumulating money and living a smart lifestyle, Cunningham said.

luxury transportation

A fan of chess, a passion he carries out during many of his trips, he usually travels aboard a plane financed by the sports clothing brand Under Armour. The ship, specifically, is a black G550 that costs approximately 45 million pounds (about 53 million euros). In additionalso has at his disposal a helicopter financed by the Beats by Dre firm.

For road transport, Joshua has no problem either. Little remains of the Vauxhall Astra that he bought when he entered adulthood, as he now drives cars worth more than 800,000 euros from the Land Rover brand. He even tried to buy a Rolls-Royce Phantom limousine, but the vehicle was not for sale.

Business and property

What he does dedicate part of his economic muscle to is investing and buying homes. According to The Sunthe boxer has three houses in Watford, the city where he is from, in addition to two in north London that he acquired through his company 258 Investments. In Hertfordshire, a county in the south of the United Kingdom, he bought the land on which the headquarters of the BP oil company sat for more than 30 million euros.

He has been working to build a massive empire that encompasses major investments in different industries and will continue to grow long after he hangs up his gloves. ly his partners have big plans for the complex he has purchaseddeclared an athlete close to Joshua’s entourage.