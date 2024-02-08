Antonio Lobato, Pedro de la Rosa and Toni Cuquerella will narrate Formula 1 on DAZN

DAZN, the leading global platform for streaming of sports, has announced today the incorporation of Antonio Lobato, Pedro de la Rosa and Toni Cuquerella to the Formula 1 team of narrators and commentators. Every weekend fans will be able to enjoy the voices that have made them vibrate with Fernando Alonso, Carlos Sainz, and all the figures of the Great Circus in recent years. The pairing of Antonio Lobato and Pedro de la Rosa turns twenty years old, and, together with them, Toni Cuquerella will continue for the seventh consecutive season to keep alive the one baptized by fans as the three skull.

Antonio Lobato He was the voice that narrated Fernando Alonso’s two world titles in 2005 and 2006. First he conquered Formula 1 with his passion and way of life, and then he captured those who dream of a new World Cup and the 33rd: I am looking forward to this new stage at DAZN, we want to take Formula 1 to the next level. The goal is for people to continue getting hooked and dreaming every weekend like we do, I hope I can narrate the 33rd and the third this year.

At his side will be one of his faithful squires, Pedro de la Rosa, who will continue with his role as Aston Martin ambassador and analyze the news of the grand prix from the circuit, opening an exclusive window to Fernando Alonso’s box. De la Rosa highlighted: It’s been a long winter, I’m looking forward to this new stage getting underway. This 2024 we will once again have two Spanish drivers in two great teams and we will have the privilege of living it, of narrating it and in a very special way. It’s going to be spectacular.

Finally, the one who was Ferrari’s chief engineer in 2015 and 2016 and who has become one of the most acclaimed figures by fans, Toni Cuquerellacontinue with his role as analyst and commentator in each Grand Prix. Formula 1 is reaching a new dimension in Spain in recent years, but I feel that the best is yet to come. It is an honor to be able to bring everything I know to the fans’ homes every weekend, the Valencian has acknowledged.

Rest of the team

The platform has not yet wanted to reveal who will be the faces that complete the team. DAZN promises to announce it before the World Cup starts, as well as programming for the new season.

Until the traffic lights go out next Saturday, March 2 in Barin and the World Cup begins, fans can enjoy from the documentary Fernando. Revealed for free by registering in your pgina web. Motor lovers will discover the most sincere and truthful side of Fernando Alonso, where, in addition to recognizing how he sees himself for the next season, the Asturian tells what his relationship is like with Lewis Hamilton, Ron Dennis or Michael Schumacher.