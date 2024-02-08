This is the relationship between Dani Alves and Joana Sanz after the trial for sexual assault

The trial of Dani Alves has left more images than those of the player sitting with his head down listening to the statements of witnesses and experts in the Barcelona Court during the three days that the process has lasted to decide the future of the footballer, who was released from prison for the first time since January 20, 2023, after provisional prison was decreed for him after that he was reported by a woman who accused him of having sexually assaulted her in the bathroom of the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on the night of December 30, 2022, when she was 23 years old.

During these times, despite The player did not want to have contact with their environment to avoid further suffering.Luca Alves, his mother, has been seen arriving every day with one of his brothers, Jnior, two lawyers hired by the family, and also the footballer’s still wife, the Canarian model Joana Sanzwho had to testify during the hearing to support her husband’s version, who in his last version emphasized that he had consumed a lot of alcohol that night to try to find mitigating circumstances in the face of a potential conviction for sexual assault.

Ms informacin This inmate has told Espejo Pblico what the player’s day-to-day life is like since he entered the Brians 2 prison in Barcelona.

Joana Sanz was not only a key witness in Alves’s defense, but she changed her statement. If at first the mannequin noted that that night she was in the Canary Islands with her mother, very sick with cancer and who would die days later, in court she said that she had flown hours before and that she saw the soccer player arrive home smelling a lot of alcohol and in a considerable state of drunkenness, such that he collided with the furniture and fell into bed exhausted, so he could barely talk to him.

Enlarge Dani Alves’ wife, Joana Sanz, with his family. Enric Fontcuberta EFE

Divorce procedures stopped

A statement that months ago could be surprising, when, after publicly showing his support at first, it was later known that The young woman had started divorce proceedings from the player, considering that he had betrayed her by being unfaithful that night. Process that later paralyzed.

He stops the divorce because he feels sorry for it, not because he wants to return.says Laura Fa in her podcast Mamarazzis, with also journalist Lorena Vázquez, who have given more details about what the current relationship of the still married couple is like. Apparently the model would not have wanted to make more firewood from the fallen tree, but she has no intention of resuming her love story with him. They have never gotten back together, Fa added about rumors that they had become intimate during their visit.

In addition, The calls between the two would have been very spaced out in time, as would the visits to the penitentiary center.which are no longer produced with the same frequency. There is a part of Joana that wants to believe that he didn’t do it.they report, but they have also added that Listening to the complainant’s story could have made her see the lightsince I would have left it in shock.

Enlarge Dani Alves and Joana Sanz.

You have requested a credit

Furthermore, the two Catalan journalists have revealed that the young woman, who was outside Spain for work reasons and who returned expressly to testify and accompany the player and his family, is living again in the mansion that the couple shared in Barcelona.

According to its sources, Tenerife will be assuming all the housing costs involved in housing, and they will be high, since I would have had to take out a loan to be able to cover these expenses..