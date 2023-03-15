Apple AirPods will become your next medical monitor according to this leak

Los Apple AirPods they would be very close to entering a new era of operation and technology with the integration of new functions that turn this playful audio accessory into a robust medical monitor.

At least that’s what a recent leak from a whistleblower with a fairly respectable record of credibility in his previous reporting suggests, so it’s worth considering as pretty serious.

Apple has had its line of premium headphones relatively abandoned. Where yes, the latest third-generation model, launched in October 2021In terms of technical specifications, they have been the spearhead and an obligatory reference in the market.

Although undeniably this branch of the business already seems stagnant, since for example in 2022 we saw that its subsequent improvements in this segment were merely through firmware updates with changes designed to improve the user experience.

The guys from Cupertino know that the time is coming to launch a new model where the moral obligation would be to present improvements that make up for the wait.

That would be just the company’s strategy, but apparently they would opt for some changes that very few would expect. At least not lovers of spatial audio and Hi-Fi.

Your Apple AirPods will now be a medical monitor

The latest issue of the Bloomberg Reporter newsletter, Mark Gurmanwith a high and respectable record of advanced leaks regarding Apple, has just released the first details about the future of AirPods.

Where this audio accessory would now not be limited to just playing music, but could also function as a complete body temperature monitor and fulfill other health record functions:

AirPods Pro Apple

“Apple will update AirPods to become a health tool in the next year or two, with the ability to also collect hearing data of some sort.”

It is what the reporter points out in his report that represents the first advance on this future potential, which might sound inconceivable at first glance.

But you have to take into account the case with the Apple Watch, where the company has been integrating more and more medical monitoring functions and sensors.

It is not something that has had a strong impact among the user community, at least not in Latin America.

But ultimately these changes would justify the launch of a new generation of hearing aids with an updated price.