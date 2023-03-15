Apple launches fourth beta for iOS 16.4, that’s all new



Apple has launched the next pre-release for iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4. This is already the fourth beta version for the iPhone and iPad as part of the developer program. We keep an eye out for innovations.





The new beta versions are currently coming out almost punctually every week. iOS 16.4 or iPadOS 16.4 will once again be a major update with new functions, improvements and a new app.

Apple has not yet published an overview of the innovations in iOS 16.4, but there is already a lot of information in the media. Among other things, innovations for the books and podcast apps, new emoji and the new Apple Music Classical app can be tried out. There are also new shortcuts actions, more always-on display controls, and mastodon previews for iMessage.

Apple has so far only released the new beta of iOS 16.4 for the iPhone for developers, but the update for the public beta should follow soon. The update brings build number 20E5239b. An update for iPadOS, watchOS and macOS is also available.

If there is any more information about the content of the new update or the start of the public beta in a timely manner, we will provide it later.

How to join the beta program

Apple has changed the way you can sign up for the Developer Beta and Public Beta programs – if you haven’t already. Previously, this was only possible through a dedicated Apple website, but now there’s a new option in the Settings app on the device you’re trying to sign in with. This means that the special profile does not have to be loaded. Apple testers then receive the update via the update function. New versions are then automatically downloaded to the device. Testing preliminary versions is always at your own risk and should not run on the production system.

