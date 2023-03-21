Apple strudel: This is how the ice cream of the year 2023 tastes

The ice cream of the year is based on the apple strudel. But does it taste like that? VOL.AT tested it for you.

The European ice cream of the year 2023 is a homage to Austria. The new type of ice cream is called “apple strudel”. It should taste like the typical Austrian pastry.



The ice cream of the year 2023 tastes like apple strudel.

©VOL.AT/Mayer



This is how the ice cream tastes

The variety is already available in the Dolce Vita ice cream parlor in Hohenems. VOL.AT was there and tested them. The ice cream is light yellow, similar to vanilla ice cream, with a delicious sauce and crunchy crumbs on top.

The ice cream of the year is beautifully creamy and tastes subtly sweet of apples. The cinnamon note, which is typical for the apple strudel, also comes through well. The crispy bits complete the whole thing.

What do you think of the ice cream of the year?