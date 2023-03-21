Is TikTok at risk?, CEO considers it a crucial moment

The CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chewsaid the company behind the short video app is facing a turning point as a growing number of US lawmakers seek to ban the app on national security grounds.

Through a video posted on TikTok Early this Tuesday, Chew explained that the application already has more than 150 million monthly active users in the United States.

“That means almost half of all Americans go to TikTok,” Chew said.

Chew will testify before the US Congress.

@tiktok Our CEO, Shou Chew, shares a special message on behalf of the entire TikTok team to thank our community of 150 million Americans ahead of his congressional hearing later this week. ♬ original sound – TikTok



The CEO will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee. In this regard, he assured that he would share with Congress everything they are doing “to protect Americans who use the application.”

In addition, it affirms that it has been working with the US authorities for more than two years to address national security concerns.

He also mentioned the “5 million businesses” that use TikTok “to communicate with consumers,” noting that the majority are small and medium-sized businesses.

Use of TikTok in the United States would soon catch up with Netflix

In addition to the 7,000 employees of the network in the United States. “Tell me in the comments what you want your elected representatives to know about what you like about TikTok“.

The time users in the United States spend on TikTok has surpassed the one dedicated to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and is close to the one dedicated to Netflixaccording to the market tracker Insider Intelligence.

