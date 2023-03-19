Apple’s AirPods 3 see their price plummet on this ultra-reputable site

Want to get the AirPods 3? Amazon is offering Apple’s famous wireless headphones with more than 15% off their recommended price.

Amazon gives you the opportunity to enjoy of a promotional offer on the Apple AirPods 3. Currently, the American e-commerce giant offers Apple’s wireless headphones at a price of 184 euros instead of 219 euros; which makes an immediate discount of 35 euros compared to the recommended price of the product.

For information, the Apple AirPods 3 benefit from free home delivery and payment in installments without charge by credit card.

Amazon: Apple AirPods 3 are on sale

Marketed more than a year ago, the Apple AirPods 3 are in-ear headphones. They basically feature Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking; an adaptive equalization that automatically calibrates the sound according to the ears; a fitted design; a pressure sensor to easily control the reading of content, take a call or hang up and resistance to water and perspiration.

Regarding autonomy, the Apple AirPods 3 can be used for a maximum of 30 hours thanks to the supplied MagSafe charging case. With fast charging, the headphones can be charged for 5 minutes to get an extra hour of battery life.

On the connectivity side, we find the voice assistant Siri and especially Bluetooth. Wireless technology allows the headphones to be remotely linked with a smartphone or tablet. Finally, the Apple AirPods 3 earphones display dimensions of 18.26 mm x 19.21 mm x 30.79 mm.

