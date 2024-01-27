Arcngel’s wife arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

MIAMI.- Janexsy Figueroa Crespo, wife of Archangel, was arrested in Orlando, florida, for driving under the influence alcohol and being involved in a multiple traffic accident.

The incident occurred in the early morning of January 21, according to reports Univision ; and it was learned that when she was seized by the authorities, an unopened 50 ml bottle of tequila and a black Springfield Armory Hellcat firearm with a magazine and 13 9MM cartridges were found in her purse.

Figueroa Crespo’s car is a gray Mercedes-Benz model 2022, and it was transported by crane after the incident.

The police reported that upon arriving at the accident, they noticed that the 41-year-old woman was speaking in a confused manner, her eyes were red and glassy, ​​and she could not maintain her balance.

When asked to do some exercises to establish if he was fit to drive, he was unable to complete them. For this reason, his rights were read to him; They were expressed in Spanish at her request.

Statement by Janexsy Figueroa

At the Orange County DUI Center, the woman was under observation for 20 minutes. She explained that she was on her way home after leaving a Puerto Rican restaurant, where she consumed alcoholic beverages. She stated it was about two doubles, but she did not say what the drink was drunk at the scene, according to the report.

It is also reported that he refused to take a breath test.

Regarding the objects found in his personal bag, the bottle was presented as evidence; while the weapon was kept in custody.

Now, Janexsy has a citation for violating the Florida state statute DUI with property damage or personal injury accident.

Arcángel’s wife had to pay a bail of 1,000 dollars to be able to leave.