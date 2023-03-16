Ardalan Shekarabi (S): "A personal battle that has become very infected"

Ardalan Shekarabi (S): “A personal battle that has become very infected”

Leave a Comment / News / By / March 16, 2023

The Social Democrats nobbed 98 people who applied to join the party. There were suspicions that a group of people applied for membership on false grounds ahead of the weekend’s election of a new group leader in Botkyrka.

Ardalan Shekarabi (S), legal policy spokesperson, speaks about the internal battle in Botkyrka in SVT’s 30 minutes.

Barbro Boström di Meo is one of those who have been denied membership in the Social Democrats – and thus cannot vote for the election of a new group leader this weekend.

– I would never sell my vote to anyone. No one has influenced me at all. I have made this decision all by myself, she says.

Javascript must be enabled to play video

Barbro Boström di Meo is disappointed that her application for membership is not granted. Photo: SVT

Related

Updated

Published

Found a language or factual error in the text? Write and tell.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *