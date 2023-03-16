Ardalan Shekarabi (S): “A personal battle that has become very infected”

The Social Democrats nobbed 98 people who applied to join the party. There were suspicions that a group of people applied for membership on false grounds ahead of the weekend’s election of a new group leader in Botkyrka.
Ardalan Shekarabi (S), legal policy spokesperson, speaks about the internal battle in Botkyrka in SVT’s 30 minutes.
Barbro Boström di Meo is one of those who have been denied membership in the Social Democrats – and thus cannot vote for the election of a new group leader this weekend.
– I would never sell my vote to anyone. No one has influenced me at all. I have made this decision all by myself, she says.