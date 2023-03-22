Are you a fan of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’? We have invitations to the movie premiere

‘DUngeons & Dragons: Honra Entre Ladrões’ hits national cinemas on the 30th of March, but Notícias ao Minuto wants to take readers to peek at the ‘blockbuster’ a little earlier.

There are five double invitations to the premieres of ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘, on March 29, in Lisbon and Porto, a unique opportunity born out of a partnership with Paramount Pictures and NOS Audiovisuais.

The big-screen version of the world’s best-known role-playing game tells the story of “a charming thief” who prepares “an epic heist to recover a lost relic”, along with “a band of unlikely adventurers”.

In the main roles are Chris Pine (‘Star Trek’, ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Don’t Worry, Honey’), Michelle Rodriguez (‘Fast and Furious’, ‘Resident Evil’), Regé-Jean Page (‘Bridgerton’ , ‘Hidden Agent’) and Hugh Grant (‘Notting Hill’, ‘Sensibility and Common Sense’, ‘The Gentlemen’).

‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ © 2023 PARAMOUNT PICTURES

The direction is in charge of Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the same directors of ‘Game Night’ (2018).

How to participate?

To participate, just go to the Notícias ao Minuto Instagram page and follow the instructions.

Attention: Only one winning entry per person and per competition will be accepted. When collecting the invitation, it will be mandatory to present the winner’s identification document. Invitations will not be delivered upon presentation of the personal identification of the winner by other people, nor copies of said documents.

©2023 Paramount Pictures.

Hasbro, Dungeons & Dragons and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro.©2023 Hasbro